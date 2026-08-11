Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen joins RC Strasbourg on season-long loan

Strasbourg, Aug 11 (IANS) Premier League club Chelsea has confirmed the exit of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who will now head to France to join Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Danish player was getting fewer opportunities at Stamford Bridge and now will have a chance to prove his worth in the French Competition. According to the deal, RC Strasbourg will not have a purchase option after the loan period ends.

Born in Sweden in 2002, Jorgensen joined Villarreal’s youth academy at the age of 15. He made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey in December 2021.

After making his La Liga debut in January 2023, Filip Jorgensen established himself as Villarreal’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2023-2024 season, playing 37 matches in all competitions.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2024 and made 36 appearances over the previous two seasons.

Jorgensen was a key member of the Chelsea side that lifted the UEFA Conference League in May 2025, starting all but one game in the competition. The Denmark international became a Club World Cup winner later that summer. He featured 12 times last season across four different competitions, playing his part as we reached the semi-finals of both domestic cups.

Jorgensen earned his first cap for the Danish national team in June 2025 and now has two caps.

Chelsea's hierarchy offered their full support for the keeper's venture in France: "We look forward to supporting Filip throughout his time in France. Good luck, Filip," the club said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Strasbourg, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last term, will begin their new campaign with a challenging away match against a tough side, Marseille, on August 21. Meanwhile, Chelsea, who had a poor last season, in which they finished in 10th position, will open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a London derby against Fulham on August 24.

--IANS

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