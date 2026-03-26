Charlie Puth says he is prone to getting sick over sounds

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is averse to certain sounds. The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ hitmaker has shared that he feels sick if he does not like the way something sounds.

The 34-year-old singer's sensitivity to noise leaves him in an "agonising" state, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on the latest episode of David Begnaud's The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, Charlie said, "I'm sensitive to sound, and sound comes out of people. So the splash of the pool, the laughter, the cheering, the air horn that the annoying drunk dad would bring to, it's all playing, if you can hear it at 100 per cent, I'm hearing it at 200 per cent, and I'm not the only one who experiences this, it's just everything is so loud”.

“I have a nausea patch on my stomach right now because if I feel terrible, it goes right to my gut and I feel sick. And sound, if I don't like the way things sound, it'll make me feel sick”, he added.

It also forces the Changes hitmaker not to enter busy spaces. Charlie said, "I have to circle the block before entering a hotel sometimes because if there's going to be a lot of people in the lobby, it's not that they're,'Oh, there's Charlie’. Sometimes they don't even know me. It's just the sounds. I need to go when it's quiet. It's agonising to me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, music and family time are the best medicine for Charlie, who has been married to Brooke Sansone since September 2024 and welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Jude, on March 13.

Tearing up, the four-time Grammy award nominee said, "Music is the only thing I can play in my head right now, and it can make me feel better. And other than my wife, that's the only thing that can do that. And it's scary that sometimes I don't have access to it, which is why I love having my piano”.

Charlie has "always been afraid to let people in" and open up about struggles in his life.

--IANS

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