‘Chapchar Kut 2026’ celebrated with grandeur in Mizoram; CM Lalduhoma calls for unity

Aizawl, March 13 (IANS) Mizoram’s traditional spring festival Chapchar Kut 2026 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural splendour in the state capital Aizawl on Friday, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma calling for harmony and unity among the people.

Chapchar Kut, the most joyous festival of the Mizo community, is observed in spring after the completion of jhum cutting, the initial stage of the traditional slash-and-burn farming practice.

The festival marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal in nature and human life. People of all ages and genders participate in the celebrations.

Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, young men and women perform traditional dances, often continuing late into the night.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the event as the Kut Pa (Chief Guest), while Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga hosted the celebration as the Kut Thlengtu.

Mizoram Governor V. K. Singh (Retd.) was also present at the grand event. The theme of this year’s festival was “Zo Nun Ze Mawi – Inremna", which translates to “The Beauty of Zo Culture: Harmony".

The week-long celebrations began on March 9 with the traditional Kut Tlan ceremony.

Various programmes were organised throughout the week, including exhibitions of handloom, textiles and handicrafts, a food processing showcase and food court, a flower show, a living museum demonstrating traditional Mizo life, photo and painting exhibitions, and Chapchar Kut film screenings.

The main celebration on Friday served as the highlight of the festivities.

A large number of tourists from across India and abroad, along with ethnic Mizo communities from neighbouring Northeastern states, attended the festival.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma extended his greetings to Zo people around the world and wished everyone a joyful Chapchar Kut.

He noted that the forefathers of the Mizo people celebrated the festival in happiness and harmony, traditionally avoiding quarrels during the celebrations.

He said the festival was historically a time for reconciliation and unity, adding that this year’s theme perfectly reflects the spirit of Chapchar Kut.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that harmony and reconciliation were highly valued in traditional Mizo society.

According to him, customary justice systems practised principles such as “Chalrem” and “Saui Tan.”

He stressed that true reconciliation requires the courage to accept responsibility and admit mistakes.

Acknowledging one’s faults without blaming others, he said, often leads to peace and reconciliation. Lalduhoma also urged people to exercise caution while posting or commenting on social media, stating that creating hostility in politics is not part of Mizo culture.

“Even when disagreements arise in debates or discussions, Mizo society traditionally maintains mutual respect and friendship afterwards,” he said, urging people to renew harmony and unity in the spirit of the festival.

Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga also extended his best wishes for the celebration and thanked everyone involved in organising the successful event. Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) President R. Lalngheta expressed gratitude that the Mizo people were once again able to celebrate the important festival.

He encouraged people to cherish the occasion and practise the theme of “Inremna” (Harmony) in their lives to strengthen unity within the Mizo community.

During the event, Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented the Chief Minister’s Special Awards to recognise distinguished individuals. Historians trace the origin of Chapchar Kut to between 1450 and 1700 AD in the village of Suaipui, near present-day Myanmar.

The festival declined after the arrival of Christian missionaries in the late 19th century, who discouraged it on religious grounds. However, it was revived on a large scale in 1973, without animistic practices or alcohol.

--IANS

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