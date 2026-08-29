‘Change is massive, visible on ground’: Suryakumar Yadav credits PM Modi’s push as India’s sporting ecosystem transforms

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong push for sports with the significant transformation in the country’s sporting ecosystem, saying the change is now “massive and visible on the ground”.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on National Sports Day, SKY said India has seen a major shift in sporting infrastructure, opportunities, and, most importantly, the mindset towards pursuing sport as a career.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has spoken very loudly and clearly about making India a sporting powerhouse, and if you see the change, it is clearly massive and visible on the ground,” Suryakumar told IANS.

Recalling his early days in cricket, he said that opportunities and infrastructure were limited when he began his journey, making it difficult for young athletes to pursue sport seriously.

“When I started playing cricket, there was very little infrastructure, so the opportunities were very limited,” the 35-year-old said.

According to the former India captain, initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), together with the emergence of new sporting academies, have significantly broadened the pathway for aspiring athletes.

“Today, thanks to initiatives like Khelo India, Fit India, TOPS, and the many new academies coming up, whether a kid is from a small town or a big city, they can find a ground, they can find a coach and now they have funding as well. So, that belief is back,” he said.

SKY also pointed to what he considers one of the biggest changes — the attitude of Indian parents towards sport.

“In my days, parents would say, ‘Beta padhai kar lo, beti padhai kar lo, sports khelne se kya hoga?’ (Kids, focus on studying; playing sports won't help) But now the mindset is completely changing. Now everyone says, ‘Sports mein bhi career hai,’” he mentioned.

The Indian cricketer believes this shift in mindset, combined with improved infrastructure and greater financial support, can play a crucial role in producing a new generation of Indian athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

“So, the environment has changed,” Yadav said.

His comments come at a time when India is seeking to broaden its sporting success beyond cricket, with increased focus on grassroots development, Olympic preparation and the creation of more opportunities for athletes across disciplines.

For one of India’s leading cricketers, the transformation is not merely visible in policy announcements or sporting facilities but in the changing aspirations of young Indians — from being told to study first and treat sport as a hobby to increasingly viewing sport as a viable career.

--IANS

cs/vi