Chaitra Navratri: May Maa Durga infuse new energy into resolve of Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Chaitra Navratri greetings to the countrymen and wished that Goddess Durga's grace brings new energy to the resolution of Viksit Bharat.

India on Thursday is celebrating the first day of Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga with prayers, fasting and rituals.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Navratri greetings to my family members across the country. May this divine occasion of worshipping Shakti bring happiness, good fortune, prosperity, and excellent health to all of you."

"May the boundless grace of the Shakti Swaroopa, Maa Durga, bring welfare to everyone, thereby infusing new energy into our resolve for a Viksit Bharat. Jai Ambe Jagdambe Ma!" he added.

Wishing for everyone's well-being, the Prime Minister added, "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life -- this is the heartfelt wish."

He also attached a YouTube video featuring a devotional song, dedicated to Maa Durga.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings for Nav Samvatsar, the Gujarati Hindu New Year starting Vikram Samvat 2083, invoking blessings for health, courage, and prosperity.

"Greetings to everyone on the very special occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May everyone be blessed with infinite happiness, success and good health. I pray that this coming new year further strengthens the spirit of courage, self-confidence and service in everyone’s lives. May it also add renewed momentum to our collective efforts towards nation-building," PM Modi said.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, holds special significance as it culminates on the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Throughout the nine days, devotees celebrate with deep faith and enthusiasm, worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observing rituals in accordance with the tradition of wearing specific colours associated with each day.

Many devotees begin fasting from Pratipada and continue until Navami, seeking the blessings of the Goddess and spiritual fulfilment.

--IANS

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