Cera Sanitaryware’s Q4 net profit falls 10 pc, board recommends Rs 75 dividend

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Cera Sanitaryware Limited on Friday reported a 9.7 per cent year-on-year decline in its fourth-quarter (Q4 FY26) profitability.

The Gujarat-based company’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter fell to Rs 77.3 crore, compared to Rs 85.6 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 11.4 per cent to Rs 643.8 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 578 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance remained under pressure as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 7.3 per cent to Rs 97.9 crore from Rs 105.6 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 15.2 per cent from 18.3 per cent last fiscal, as per its regulatory filing.

The sanitaryware maker posted weaker margins and lower operating profit compared to the year-ago quarter amid rising cost pressures.

Alongside its earnings announcement, the company’s board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

The company also informed exchanges that its 28th annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on July 23, 2026.

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware Limited⁠ pared early gains after the earnings announcement but later recovered.

The stock was trading 2.1 per cent higher at Rs 5,571.5. The stock has gained nearly 10 per cent over the past one month and has turned positive on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The Gujarat-headquartered sanitaryware manufacturer was established in 1980 in Kadi, Gujarat.

It is an Indian manufacturer of sanitaryware, faucets, and bath wellness products. Known for innovation like water-saving twin-flush toilets and robotic manufacturing, Cera serves premium and mass markets via brands Senator, CERA Luxe, and CERA.

--IANS

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