July 09, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Centre rolls out customs duty relief on inputs to boost electronic goods production

Centre rolls out customs duty relief on inputs to boost electronic goods production

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The government has rolled out more customs duty relief to lower the cost of importing a wide range of components and capital goods used to produce electronic goods such as smartphones and lithium-ion battery manufacturing, in order to promote domestic production of finished products.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued three separate notifications to roll out the customs duty waiver and expand the list of goods eligible for concessional duty.

The government’s has issued a notification exempting five components used in manufacturing display assemblies for automotive, medical and industrial applications from basic customs duty until March 31, 2029. These include cells, flexible printed circuit assemblies (FPCAs), backlight units, frames and anisotropic conductive film (ACF).

The exemption, however, does not cover display assemblies for mobile phones, smartwatches, smart meters, television panels and interactive flat-panel displays.

A separate notification has been issued to extended zero customs duty until March 31, 2029, on six components used in manufacturing inductor coil modules for wireless charging in cellular mobile phones. These include nano-crystalline assemblies, E-shields, PET liners, PC shims, stranded and NFC coils, and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets.

The third CBIC notification has been issued for replacing the existing list of machinery eligible for concessional customs duty for lithium-ion cell manufacturing with an expanded list of 85 capital goods.

The revised list includes coating machines, winding machines, welding systems, testing equipment, formation machines, drying systems and other specialised manufacturing equipment used across the lithium-ion cell production process. The move aims to improve cost competitiveness and support domestic value addition in electronics and electric vehicles.

The duty waivers and concessions, which are valid until March 31, 2029, aim to reduce the import cost of critical components and capital goods, which will improve cost competitiveness, encourage greater domestic value addition. This reinforces the government’s broader strategy of building domestic capabilities in advanced electronics, battery manufacturing and electric mobility supply chains.

--IANS

sps/na

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