August 20, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Over 24.3 lakh houses approved for Bihar with Rs 29,164 crore in last 2 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Over 24.3 lakh houses approved for Bihar with Rs 29,164 crore in last 2 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced the approval of 11,18,937 pucca houses for poor families in Bihar with an allocation of Rs 13,427 crore at the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme held in the state capital.

Taking stock of the progress made over the past two years, Chouhan said that 24,30,327 houses had already been approved for Bihar, involving a total expenditure of Rs 29,164 crore. He said the figures demonstrated that the government was not merely making announcements, but ensuring that development reached beneficiaries on the ground.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, funds under government schemes were being transferred to beneficiaries with greater transparency, the minister said.

Chouhan also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which will now be implemented in Bihar. He said the scheme would provide farmers protection against crop losses caused by floods, drought, excessive rainfall and other natural calamities. In the event of crop damage, eligible farmers would receive compensation, reducing the uncertainty associated with farming.

Along with crop insurance, procurement, support systems and access to technology were also being strengthened, he said. “If the farmer is strong, the village will be strong; and if the village is strong, Bihar will be strong,” Chouhan said, emphasising that agricultural policies must deliver tangible benefits on the ground. He urged farmers to understand their rights and make timely use of the benefits available under the crop insurance scheme.

Chouhan also placed strong emphasis on women’s economic empowerment. He said that lakhs of women in Bihar were progressing through Self-Help Groups and that a large number of them had already become Lakhpati Didis. He described the Lakhpati Didi initiative as an important link between rural development and women’s empowerment.

Chouhan stressed that increasing production by women’s groups would not be enough unless their products also received access to markets. He said efforts would be made to establish She-Marts in every district, providing Jeevika Didi and women’s Self-Help Groups with platforms to sell their products.

The Union Minister also appreciated Bihar’s progress in creating Farmer IDs, stating that 53,83,000 farmer identity cards had already been created in the state. He said the Farmer ID would make it easier to deliver government schemes directly and quickly to eligible farmers, while improving transparency and simplifying beneficiary identification.

Chouhan also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and rural connectivity. He said roads, houses and agriculture were three fundamental requirements for improving rural life. Better roads would connect villages with markets and services, pucca houses would provide security to families, and stronger agriculture would help increase rural incomes, he added.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Sam Smith: Madonna is my mother, lauds her support for queer people

Sam Smith: Madonna is my mother, lauds her support for queer people

Sahith Theegala faces big task for Tour Championship spot as Bhatia holds comfortable position

Golf: Theegala faces big task for Tour Championship spot as Bhatia holds comfortable position

Harman Singha: Reality shows have never gone out of fashion

Harman Singha: Reality shows have never gone out of fashion

Russel Arnold praises 'class' Padikkal and 'patient' Suthar for being architects of India's win in the first Test at Galle. Photo credit: IANS

Arnold praises 'class' Padikkal and 'patient' Suthar for being architects of India's win in Galle

India assures help after deaths of Bangladeshi nationals in Kolkata hotel fire

India assures help after deaths of Bangladeshi nationals in Kolkata hotel fire

UPT20 League will be No.1 in India after IP, says Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor on the league's future. Photo credit: UPT20 League

'UPT20 League will be No.1 in India after IPL': Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor

Sharmila Tagore: ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

Sharmila Tagore: ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

Ayush Shetty bows out after Alwi Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16 of the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Ayush Shetty bows out after Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16

Vidhatri Bandi recalls performing for FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston & how it impacted her

Vidhatri Bandi recalls performing for FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston & how it impacted her

Nature of pitch will dictate if Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, says Russel Arnold ahead of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Nature of pitch will dictate if Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, says Arnold