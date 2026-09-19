September 19, 2026 3:45 PM हिंदी

Centre notifies appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges in four High Courts

Centre notifies appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges in four High Courts

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Acting on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre has notified the appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges and additional judges in four High Courts, including Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India and after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint the judicial officers to the respective High Courts.

The appointments include Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena as judges of the Delhi High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges of the Delhi High Court.

Yash Paul Bourney has been appointed as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

In the Jharkhand High Court, Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma have been appointed as judges, while Usharani, K.S. Bharath Kumar and Nerale V. Bhavani have been appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The appointments follow the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Surya Kant, in its meeting held on September 10, 2026.

The apex court Collegium had recommended the appointment of eight judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court, including Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj.

It had also recommended Yash Paul Bourney for appointment as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Similarly, the SC Collegium had approved the proposal for the appointment of Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand High Court, and Usharani, K.S. Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

--IANS

pds/rad

LATEST NEWS

Jovic, Stearns set up all-American showdown for Guadalajara crown

Jovic, Stearns set up all-American showdown for Guadalajara crown

India's credibility as an independent global power strengthens after BRICS Summit

India's credibility as an independent global power strengthens after BRICS Summit

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

Tannaz Irani's sweet birthday wish for daughter Zara as she turns 15: You get the best out of me

Tannaz Irani's sweet birthday wish for daughter Zara as she turns 15: You get the best out of me

Asian Games: 'If India has chosen me, I will have to win gold,’ says Devank Dalal

Asian Games: 'If India has chosen me, I will have to win gold,’ says Devank Dalal

More insidious than Mao’s chaos: Chinese President Xi's Unity Law exposes racial chauvinism (File image)

More insidious than Mao’s chaos: Chinese President Xi's Unity Law exposes racial chauvinism

Malayalam film ‘Half’ makes history at TIFF; becomes first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section (Photo: IANS/PR)

Malayalam film ‘Half’ makes history at TIFF; becomes first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section

‘Selection committee has made up its mind’: Aakash Chopra on Pant's omission from ODIs

‘Selection committee has made up its mind’: Aakash Chopra on Pant's omission from ODIs

Tej Pratap Yadav intends to establish a 'darbaar' in the 'Rise & Fall 2' Penthouse

Tej Pratap Yadav intends to establish a 'darbaar' in the 'Rise & Fall 2' Penthouse

Puducherry gears up for hosting star-studded India A-Australia A multi-format games

Puducherry gears up for hosting star-studded India A-Australia A multi-format games