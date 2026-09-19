Centre notifies appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges in four High Courts

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Acting on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre has notified the appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges and additional judges in four High Courts, including Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India and after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint the judicial officers to the respective High Courts.

The appointments include Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena as judges of the Delhi High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges of the Delhi High Court.

Yash Paul Bourney has been appointed as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

In the Jharkhand High Court, Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma have been appointed as judges, while Usharani, K.S. Bharath Kumar and Nerale V. Bhavani have been appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The appointments follow the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Surya Kant, in its meeting held on September 10, 2026.

The apex court Collegium had recommended the appointment of eight judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court, including Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj.

It had also recommended Yash Paul Bourney for appointment as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Similarly, the SC Collegium had approved the proposal for the appointment of Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand High Court, and Usharani, K.S. Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

--IANS

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