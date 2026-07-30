July 30, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

CBI secures deportation of wanted fugitive Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe from Fiji

CBI secures deportation of wanted fugitive Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe from Fiji

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Maharashtra Police, has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe from Fiji to India on Thursday, an official statement said.

Kalokhe is wanted in connection with a large-scale investment fraud case. According to investigators, he, along with his associates, allegedly induced people to invest money by making false promises of exceptionally high and assured returns. Acting on these assurances, numerous investors deposited substantial amounts through various investment schemes.

The accused allegedly misappropriated the investors’ funds for personal gain. After the commission of the offence, he absconded from India in an attempt to evade investigation and legal proceedings.

At the request of the Maharashtra Police, the CBI facilitated the publication of a Red Notice against Kalokhe through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, he was geo-located in Fiji and arrested by the local authorities.

Following the completion of due legal procedures, the fugitive was deported to India on Thursday. An escort team from India travelled to Fiji to facilitate his return. The team, along with the accused, arrived in India on Thursday, July 30.

The CBI, which functions as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

The agency stated that due to the coordinated efforts of the MEA, MHA, the CBI, and various law enforcement agencies, more than 170 wanted criminals have been successfully extradited or deported to India in recent years through cooperation facilitated by INTERPOL channels.

As recently as July 23, the CBI, in coordination with MEA, MHA, and other agencies, successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Avinash Arjun Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

The subject is wanted in connection with a case involving a large-scale financial fraud. In criminal conspiracy with others, the subject induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns.

--IANS

jk/skp

LATEST NEWS

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc; board approves property business demerger

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc sequentially; board approves property business demerger

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore (File image)

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice (File image)

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA President PT Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA Prez Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’