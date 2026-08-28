Catherine Tresa: To lose so many lives to the sudden fury of nature is a tragedy that leaves us breathless!

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Catherine Tresa has now expressed grief over the heartbreaking tragedy in Nepal, where a sudden flash flood left at least 270 people dead and several missing.

Taking to her social media timelines to condole the deaths of those killed in the tragedy, the actress wrote, "To lose so many lives to the sudden fury of nature is a tragedy that leaves us breathless. My heart is heavy for the families in India and Nepal waiting in agonizing silence for news of their loved ones. We grieve with you, and we hold onto hope for the hundreds still missing."

She also went on to share the official embassy helplines as a slide and urged her fans and followers to share the details.

Catherine Tresa is the latest celebrity to have expressed shock and grief at the tragedy that has caught the attention of the world.

Earlier, ace Tamil film director Venkat Prabhu had expressed the hope that Nepal found the strength to heal through this devastating time.

The popular Tamil director took to his X timeline to express his pain and anguish at the tragedy and wrote, "Nepal is going through a heartbreaking tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the families who have lost their loved ones. May those still missing be found safe, and may Nepal find strength to heal through this devastating time."

Telugu star and producer Vishnu Manchu too expressed his solidarity with the people of Nepal. He said, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods in Nepal. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected and with those still waiting for news of their loved ones. I stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal during this painful time. Lord Shiva, please help."

Actor Silambarasan was among the first to react to the news of the tragedy.

Taking to his X timeline to share his grief, Simbu had said, "Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal. My prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, everyone affected, and all those still waiting to be rescued. Praying for their safety and strength."

For the unaware, at least 270 people died and several hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, went missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River hit the region.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

--IANS

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