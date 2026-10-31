Carrick backs Fernandes’ return to Man Utd playing XI, calls him a ‘big player'

London, Oct 31 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has backed Bruno Fernandes’ return to the starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Chelsea, describing the Portuguese midfielder as a key figure whose experience and contribution remain vital to the team.

Fernandes has been recalled to the playing XI and will captain United against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after being an unused substitute in their disappointing 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth in their previous outing. Carrick has made three changes to the side following two consecutive defeats, with Lisandro Martinez and Matheus Cunha also returning to the starting eleven.

Explaining his decision to bring Fernandes back into the starting line-up, Carrick stressed that the midfielder continued to offer considerable value to the team through his experience and understanding of the club.

“He’s a big player, Bruno; he offers us so much, you know, with his experience. He’s been through a lot here and achieved a lot and shown what he can bring to the team," Carrick told MUTV in an exclusive interview at Stamford Bridge.

“So he’s an important part of the team for us, and I think we’ve got a good balance today. We’ve got a good team, and the boys are looking forward to it,” he added.

Carrick’s decision to restore Fernandes to the playing XI comes after he had firmly backed the midfielder’s commitment to Manchester United earlier this week, amid questions over his position following his omission against Bournemouth.

The United manager had dismissed suggestions of any uncertainty surrounding the 31-year-old’s captaincy, insisting that there was no question of taking the armband away from him.

“Bruno is fully committed to the football club; there are no issues with that. We look ahead to the game on Saturday,” Carrick had said.

He also underlined Fernandes’ leadership qualities, making it clear that the midfielder would continue to captain the side despite the club’s recent struggles.

“It doesn’t change things, you know; he is the one who has led the team so well for many a game and for many a year, and he will continue to do that,” he added.

Carrick insisted that United would need a collective performance rather than relying on one individual to produce the decisive moment.

“I mean, of course, you know, whoever scores, whoever makes the difference. I think that’s the beauty of it,” he said.

“There’s always the next opportunity. There’s always the next moment to make the most of it, whether it’s Matheus today, whether it’s somebody else or whether it’s just a collective whole team good performance to win the game. It’s what we are looking for,” Carrick added.

United will be hoping to end their difficult run of results and return to winning ways against Chelsea.

--IANS

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