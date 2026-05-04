May 04, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have embraced parenthood again. The couple has expanded their family with their 3rd baby.

Madden shared the news on Instagram on Monday, as he posted an image of a pirate ship with the title “Nautas Madden”.

He wrote in the caption, “Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son”.

He also shared drawings of a cardinal, a potted plant and more. “We love life with our family, our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful. Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes, the Madden Family”, Benji added.

The couple is also parents to daughter Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, and son Cardinal Madden, 2. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have one of Hollywood’s most private yet stable relationships since their 2015 wedding. Despite their high-profile backgrounds, they deliberately chose a quieter life, prioritizing emotional security over constant public attention.

The actress has often described their marriage as deeply supportive, crediting her partner’s calm and grounded nature for bringing balance into her life. Their journey into parenthood marked a profound shift. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019 through surrogacy, later expanding their family again. The actress has openly shared how motherhood reshaped her priorities, calling it the most fulfilling chapter of her life.

Madden, who is known for his rockstar image, has embraced fatherhood with equal devotion, often expressing gratitude for family life. Together, they focus on creating a nurturing, private environment, valuing presence, routine, and genuine connection over fame-driven chaos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Back in Action’.

--IANS

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Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby

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