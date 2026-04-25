April 25, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

BWF approves 3x15-point system, to be applied from January 2027

BWF approves 3x15-point system, to be applied from January 2027

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday approved a big change in how it scores games. Starting in January 2027 a new 3x15-point system will be used after getting a lot of support from its member associations.

At the BWF's annual general meeting in Horsens, Denmark, the proposal was passed with a clear 198-43 vote, which is well over the two-thirds majority needed to change the long-standing 3x21-point format.

The change comes after more than a year of testing at certain tournaments as part of the federation's effort to make the sport more modern. With the new structure, matches will be played as best-of-three games to 15 points, but if the score is tied, they can go up to 21 points.

The BWF believes that the change will make games shorter, sharper, and more interesting for fans, and it will also help players deal with the physical demands of the game better.

The governing body has said that shortening matches could help players recover, make them less tired, and maybe even lengthen their careers. The streamlined format should also make it easier to schedule tournaments and give broadcasters more consistent coverage.

The BWF's "Alternative Laws of Badminton" have already used the system, and it was tested in national competitions, Grade 3 events, and the World Junior Championships in Guwahati last year, which was a test run before it was made available to everyone.

Despite the strong institutional support, the change has sparked debate within the badminton community. World No. 1 Shi Yuqi has expressed concerns that the shorter format could favour older, more experienced players. Denmark’s world No. 2 Anders Antonsen echoed similar reservations, suggesting the system may benefit physically weaker players.

However, the proposed system has found support among emerging and lower-ranked players, who view it as an opportunity to level the playing field and challenge established stars.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Bringing 'Nari Shakti' to life on canvas: 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' art exhibition in Delhi

Bringing 'Nari Shakti' to life on canvas: 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' art exhibition in Delhi

IPL 2026: Working on 'six-hitting' and smashing from ball one with Nayar helped a lot, says Rahul

IPL 2026: Working on 'six-hitting' and smashing from ball one with Nayar helped a lot, says Rahul

Theegala and Rai are Tied-15th at Zurich Classic; Fitzpatricks in the hunt

Theegala and Rai are tied-15th at Zurich Classic; Fitzpatricks in the hunt

Latest fuel price hike by Pak govt labelled as 'economic suicide’ (File image)

Latest fuel price hike by Pak govt labelled as 'economic suicide’

Rights groups slams arrest of Baloch activist by Pakistani police

Rights groups slam arrest of Baloch activist by Pakistani police

Pakistan’s Afghan policy fuels regional instability as border tensions escalate: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s Afghan policy fuels regional instability as border tensions escalate: Report

Pakistan's dependence on proxy warfare backfires, fuels extremism within: Report (File image)

Pakistan's dependence on proxy warfare backfires, fuels extremism within: Report

Pakistan’s illegal organ trade thrives amid poverty, corruption: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s illegal organ trade thrives amid poverty, corruption: Report

IPL 2026: Was just saying whatever they get from here on, have to score one more run and become victorious, says Iyer

IPL 2026: Was just saying whatever they get from here on, have to score one more run and become victorious, says Iyer

Pakistan 'extremely problematic' partner, not reliable ally for US: Report

Pakistan 'extremely problematic' partner, not reliable ally for US: Report