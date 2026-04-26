Buddha's thoughts are even more relevant in times of global tensions and conflict, says PM Modi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the significance of Lord Buddha's teachings, given the times of global tensions and conflicts, and said that these thoughts inspire people to bring peace into their lives, adopt compassion and move forward with balance.

"The month of May is starting with an auspicious occasion. In a few days, we will celebrate Buddha Purnima. I extend my greetings to all countrymen in advance. Lord Gautam Buddha's life message remains relevant even today. He has taught us that peace begins from within. He stated that victory over oneself is the greatest victory," PM Modi said during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

"The kind of tensions and conflicts the world is going through today, Buddha's thoughts are even more relevant in such times," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that in Chile, South America, Drubpon Otzer Rinpoche, born in Ladakh's Drepung, is running an organisation to take forward Lord Buddha's teachings.

"This organisation is connecting meditation and compassion to people's lives. The Stupa built in the Cochiguaz Valley helps people experience peace. It truly makes you feel proud. India's ancient traditions are reaching the world. People from far-flung areas are also connecting with this," he added.

PM Modi said that the Buddhist traditions also teach us to connect with nature. "Lord Buddha attained knowledge under a tree. Nature is an integral part of our lives," he said, giving an example of Karnataka's Karma Monastery.

"Karnataka's Karma Monastery is a living forest spread across 100 acres. Over 700 native trees are being preserved in this forest. Buddha's teachings were not just relevant in the past, but are also relevant today and important for the future," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the occasion of Buddha Purnima "inspires to bring peace into lives, adopt compassion and move forward with balance".

--IANS

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