Bryan Cranston defends Skyler White’s character in ‘Breaking Bad’ after hostility from show’s fans

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston has come out in defence of his character’s wife Skyler White in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad’.

The character of Skyler White was played by Anna Gunn in the series, and was vilified by fans of the Vince Gilligan drama for getting in the way of Walter White’s criminal antics, reports ‘Variety’.

During a recent appearance on ‘Hot Ones Versus’ opposite Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston was prompted to justify Skyler’s behavior after Muiz declared he “loved ‘Breaking Bad’” but “hated Skyler”.

He said that “all she did was complain” and thought Walter’s life would’ve been “so much easier” without her.

The actor said, “Now, see, she got a lot of blowback from that. Well, first of all, Anna Gunn is a superb actor, but she got, ‘Oh, why don’t you get off his back?’ Wait a minute. Let me understand this. Her husband leaves without any explanation, she’s pregnant, he’s making crystal methamphetamine and people have died. And she’s the bitch? Like, we couldn’t understand”.

Muiz then replied, “When you put it that way, I guess”. ‘Breaking Bad’, is widely considered to be one of the best television dramas of all time.

As per ‘Variety’, it follows Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who, after being diagnosed with lung cancer, starts cooking and selling meth as a way to support his family. It won 16 Emmys during its five-season run.

The series also starred Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito. This isn’t the first time someone from the ‘Breaking Bad’ camp addressed the fan hate toward Skyler.

In a 2022 Vince Gilligan told ‘New Yorker’ that he and Anna Gunn were both “troubled” by the undeserved hostility.

Vince Gilligan said, “Back when the show first aired, Skyler was roundly disliked. I think that always troubled Anna Gunn. And I can tell you it always troubled me, because Skyler, the character, did nothing to deserve that. And Anna certainly did nothing to deserve that. She played the part beautifully”.

--IANS

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