October 31, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

'Brought immense pride and glory': Prez Murmu praises Manisha's historic Worlds gold

'Brought immense pride and glory': Prez Murmu praises Manisha's historic Worlds gold

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday heaped praise on Manisha Bhanwala for clinching a historic World Championship gold medal, calling her achievement remarkable and a source of "immense pride and glory" for the nation.

Manisha became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships after she clinched the yellow metal in the 59kg event on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Noting the wrestler's achievement, Murmu congratulated the Rohtak-born 29-year-old. "My warm congratulations to Manisha Bhanwala. Your remarkable achievement of becoming the first Indian woman to win Gold at the World Wrestling Championships has brought immense pride and glory to the nation," the President of India wrote on X.

Competing in a high-stakes title clash against the USA's Abigail Elizabeth Nette, Manisha displayed immense grit and tactical brilliance to emerge victorious after a daunting comeback (0-6) and went on to win the bout 8-6, shattering the glass ceiling for Indian women's wrestling.

Before Manisha's brilliant comeback victory, India had never won a gold medal in women's wrestling at the global showpiece. She finally crossed the hurdle that had previously eluded Anshu Malik in 2021, as well as her current teammates Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi, who both settled for silver medals earlier in this edition.

India won four medals at the Worlds with two silvers and a bronze medal too. Tanu Sharma won a bronze in the women's 72kg category.

Meanwhile, Manisha's journey to the final has been highly impressive too. She began her campaign with a 6-2 win over Canada's Laurence Beauregard in the pre-quarterfinals before defeating Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals to book her place in the gold-medal bout.

India's final medal tally at the 2026 World Championships:

Women's Wrestling (4 Medals)

Gold (1): Manisha Bhanwala (59kg)

Silver (2): Kajal Dhochak, Neelam Sirohi

Bronze (1): Tanu Sharma (72kg)

--IANS

vm/vi

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