British PM reiterates solidarity with Zelensky amid US-Ukraine tensions

London, Oct 11 (IANS) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated his "complete solidarity" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid tensions between Washington and Kyiv over a US-Russia agreement on diesel supplies.

During a phone call with Zelensky, Burnham acknowledged that the past 24 hours had been difficult for Ukraine and reiterated his complete solidarity, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

Burnham said Britain would continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The two leaders also agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue their discussions, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

The phone call came after US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Ukraine should have a new president, accusing Zelensky of failing to reach a peace agreement with Russia and blaming him for high diesel prices in the United States.

On Friday, Washington announced measures to ease sanctions on Russian diesel trade. Zelensky criticised the move, saying that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products would amount to investing in the war.

Zelensky has strongly criticised Trump's agreement allowing Russia to supply diesel to the United States and global markets, arguing that the move would provide Moscow with additional funds to sustain its war against Ukraine and undermine ongoing efforts to secure peace.

In a lengthy post on social media platform X, Zelensky said that allowing Russia to generate revenue through petroleum product exports would strengthen the Kremlin's ability to continue military operations rather than encourage an end to the conflict.

"Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world," Zelensky wrote.

"Russia will 'repay' the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged," he added.

Trump on Friday announced a major agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Moscow would supply millions of tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets, saying the move would bring down fuel prices sharply.

--IANS

rs/