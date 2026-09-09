Lovepreet Gill on comparison with Shehnaaz Gill: I have my own identity

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Punjabi actress Lovepreet Gill has entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as one of the contestants.

Refreshing your memory, during the 13th season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan, another actress from Punjab had won over the audience with her charm: Shehnaaz Gill.

While interacting with IANS, Lovepreet reacted to comparisons with Shehnaaz Gill. She said that she has her own identity and wishes to be recognised for who she is.

Lovepreet further urged all not to compare her with Shehnaaz as she has also given several years to the industry. She asked the viewers to also give her a chance to be loved.

She was asked, "You will enter Bigg Boss as a Punjabi actress. What do you think about comparisons with Shehnaaz Gill?"

Lovepreet told IANS, "She is my senior artist, but I have my own identity. I have also given a few years to the industry. She is a senior artist. I request the public to understand that I have my own name. My family has given me my identity. Please give me love too. Don't compare us."

Shehnaaz was one of the most talked-about contestants for 'Bigg Boss 13'. She entered the BB house as 'Punjab ki Katrina' and soon become the heart of the show thanks to her bubbly personality.

Shehnaaz also made a lot of headlines for her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Netizens even came up with the hashtag SidNaaz, which trended heavily on social media. Shehnaaz emerged as the 2nd runner-up of the season, with Sidharth lifting the trophy.

Unfortunately, Sidharth passed away on 2 September 2021 at the age of 40 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in his Mumbai residence.

His untimely demise left the entire industry and his admirers in shock.

--IANS

pm/