ICC Rankings: Esterhuizen, Pretorius make big gains after tri-series heroics

Dubai, Sep 9 (IANS) South Africa right-handed batter Connor Esterhuizen made a massive 65-place jump in the latest Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, released on Wednesday, following his impressive performances in the recent tri-series against hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The 25-year-old opener scored 126 runs across five innings in the tri-series, with his best performance in the final group match against Namibia.

Esterhuizen smashed a superb 88 in the match, helping him climb 65 places to 25th overall in the latest T20I batters rankings.

South Africa’s youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius also made significant gains after an impressive showing in the tri-series. The 20-year-old rose 61 places to equal 43rd after scoring 226 runs in four innings.

Namibia, despite failing to reach the tri-series decider, also saw two batters make notable progress in the rankings.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus moved up 16 places to 55th, while opener Louren Steenkamp climbed 32 places to equal 73rd, following their contributions with the bat in the tournament.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Brad Evans was the standout among the gains in the T20I bowling rankings.

The right-arm quick moved up four places to equal 22nd after an impressive tri-series campaign, in which he took 10 wickets at an average of 15.80.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also climbed two places in the bowling rankings to 27th.

South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka climbed 16 places to equal 38th, while Bjorn Fortuin made a significant 37-place jump to equal 78th following their efforts with the ball in the tri-series.

Erasmus also received further recognition in the T20I all-rounders’ rankings. The Namibia skipper climbed four places to eighth overall and achieved a new career-high rating after scoring 149 runs and taking five wickets in the home tri-series.

--IANS

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