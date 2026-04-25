Brazil's Militao FIFA World Cup hopes end after hamstring operation

Madrid, April 25 (IANS) Eder Militao has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the Real Madrid defender was advised to undergo surgery for a hamstring injury sustained earlier this week.

According to a report by Xinhua, the Brazilian international picked up the injury during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. Militao was hurt while jumping for a header, and although the issue did not initially appear serious, further medical examinations on Saturday revealed the extent of the damage.

Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday that tests conducted by the club’s medical team diagnosed Militao with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. While the club initially stated that his return would depend on how the injury progressed, early expectations suggested a recovery period of around a month, which would have ruled him out for the remainder of the La Liga season but kept him in contention for international duty.

However, the decision to proceed with surgery has significantly extended his recovery timeline. Militao is now expected to be sidelined for approximately four months, effectively ending his chances of participating in the upcoming World Cup and potentially impacting his availability at the start of next season.

The 28-year-old defender has endured a difficult spell with injuries over the past few years. He has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears and also dealt with a hamstring injury in December, which kept him out of action for nearly four months before returning to fitness at the end of March.

This latest setback is a major blow for both Real Madrid and Brazil, with Militao being a key figure in defence when fully fit. His absence will force adjustments in Madrid’s backline as they approach the final stretch of the season, while Brazil will have to reconsider their defensive options ahead of the global tournament.

--IANS

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