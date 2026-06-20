Brazil president mocks Neymar as injury absence dominates World Cup debate

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Brazil star Neymar has found himself at the centre of a growing World Cup controversy after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva publicly mocked the forward's continued absence from the national team, adding fuel to an already heated debate over his inclusion in the squad.

With Brazil getting ready for their second Group C match against Haiti, the 34-year-old remains out as he heals from a grade two calf injury he sustained while playing for Santos on May 17. His absence was noticeable during Brazil's opening 1-1 draw with Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti's team struggled to find clear scoring chances and missed the attacking spark that Neymar has brought throughout his international career.

This situation prompted an unusual comment from the Brazilian president on Friday. “Neymar isn't even playing, dude,” Lula said in Portuguese, according to Ataque Futbolero. “I saw something yesterday. Neymar is the first player in the world called up for remote work.”

The remark quickly spread across Brazil, raising questions about Ancelotti's choice to include Neymar in the final 26-man World Cup squad despite ongoing fitness issues. Neymar has returned to light conditioning work and some full-team training, but he is not yet cleared for competitive play. Ancelotti appears to be taking a careful approach, hoping that the veteran forward could return for Brazil's last group-stage game against Scotland in Miami on June 24, assuming the five-time world champions have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds.

The debate grew after Brazil's lackluster performance against Morocco. The South Americans seemed lacking in creativity in the final third and had trouble breaking down a well-organized Moroccan defense. This highlighted Neymar's ability to create space, unlock defenses, and influence games in tight situations.

As Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, Neymar broke Pelé's long-standing record. He is playing in his fourth World Cup after competing in 2014, 2018, and 2022, where he scored a total of eight goals.

While critics say that a fully fit attacking player could have been a better choice for the squad, Ancelotti continues to support his decision. The Italian coach believes Neymar's influence goes beyond the field, noting his experience, leadership, and importance within the team during a major tournament.

--IANS

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