Bravo told me to be brave and trust my plans: CSK spinner Akeal on his powerplay bowling prowess

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Akeal Hosein shared his preparation of bowling in the powerplay, revealing that former CSK star Dwayne Bravo advised him to be brave while bowling in the powerplay, where there are chances a spinner will get targeted by big hitters.

Hosein’s inclusion in the playing XI after three early defeats has coincided with a sharp turnaround in CSK’s fortunes – the latest of which got them a clinical eight-wicket win over DC. Hosein’s control in a power play reduced DC to 61/5, and that went a long way in CSK getting two crucial points.

"It’s about being brave. Dwayne Bravo told me, especially for spinners in the Powerplay, you’re going to get hit at some stage. The key is to remove that fear, trust your plans, and focus on your field placements. I also believe strongly in doing my homework and being well-prepared," Hosein told JioStar.

Super Kings made early inroads into the DC batting lineup, as the hosts were reduced to 69/5. Sameer Rizvi contributed 40 not out, while Tristan Stubbs scored 38 to help the hosts post 155/7.

In reply, Sanju Samson spearheaded the CSK's run chase. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 87*, with his knock studded with seven fours and six maximums. Kartik Sharma gave him excellent company, scoring a superb 41 not out.

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan highlighted Samson’s impact, saying the wicketkeeper-batter added more value to CSK's innings.

“I didn’t think his stock could get any higher, but he’s added even more value with this innings. The level of control he brings to the dressing room reflects experience and leadership, and he lets his performances do the talking. It was a joy to watch him marshal the run chase like a seasoned player, leading from the front while guiding a youngster like Karthik Sharma at the other end," he said.

The Samson-Kartik duo forged an undefeated alliance of 114 runs for the third wicket to help CSK past the finish line with 15 balls to spare.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Kartik’s growth and said the youngster fits perfectly at the No. 4 spot in CSK's lineup for the long term.

“He’s in the right franchise, one that gives young players opportunities without the pressure of immediate results. There’s a sense of security within the CSK setup, and he’s grown with every game. What stands out is his ability to play straight and back his strengths. That’s a key quality, and with time, he will only improve further. A player like him at No. 4 fits perfectly into CSK’s long-term plans," Bangar added while speaking on JioStar.

CSK have now posted their second win on the trot and currently occupy the sixth spot in the points table, only two points behind the four teams ranked from second to fifth.

--IANS

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