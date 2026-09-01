Brad Pitt reveals how ‘Heart of the Beast’ cemented his belief about canine friends

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, has spoken about the depth in the narrative of his upcoming film ‘Heart of the Beast’. The actor said that the bond between human and dog in the film really moved him.

The film is directed by Ayer, and follows Special Forces officer James Belmont (played by Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, after a harrowing plane crash leaves them stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. As they battle the unforgiving elements and fight to make it out alive, their bond becomes their greatest strength.

The actor opened up about his character James Belmont’s relationship with his canine companion Odin, revealing what drew him to a story where, in the most unforgiving circumstances, a dog becomes his greatest source of strength.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “When I first picked up the script for this movie, I read it and it just really, really moved me. That bond between human and dog, dog and human, it’s something quite incredible”.

‘Heart of the Beast’ is more than just a survival story, it is about loyalty, love and the extraordinary bond between a man and his dog.

The actor was also drawn to the opportunity to reunite with longtime collaborator David Ayer, with whom he previously worked on ‘Fury’.

He further mentioned, “This is on its surface a survival movie but underneath its surface it’s a love story. The experience cemented what I know to be true about our relationship with dogs, and their relationship with us. It’s that intense loyalty and their love is unconditional. We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs.”

The film offers a glimpse into the filmmaking and the emotional core of the story. David “James and Odin never give up on each other. They would sacrifice themselves in a heartbeat for the other”.

The film also stars Anna Lambe, and is written by Cameron Alexander, and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy as executive producers.

Actor JK Simmons, who stars as Watkins, said, “I was absolutely absorbed by these characters. There's a deep, deep heart in this movie”.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, the film is set to arrive in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

aa/