‘Unforgettable Win!’ BCB hails Bangladesh's historic ODI series win over Aussies

Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was effusive in praise for their men's team after it romped to a historic ODI series victory against the five-time World Champions by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday.

"Unforgettable Win! Bangladesh defeat Australia and clinch the ODI series! The Tigers roar loud at home! " BCB said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A brilliant bowling effort saw Australia reduced to 0/3 at the end of the second over and helped hosts Bangladesh stun the visitors in the rain-shortened second ODI by five wickets via DLS method at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

After Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in a match reduced to 42-overs-a-side following a rain interruption, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman dismantled Australia’s top order in a remarkable opening spell, removing Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, and Matt Renshaw, all without scoring, with Australia yet to open their account.

Australia managed to score a paltry 187/8 in 42 overs before Bangladesh chased down the rain-adjusted target of 192 for the loss of five wickets for a comprehensive victory.

Australia were left reeling almost immediately, collapsing to 0 for 3 in one of the most extraordinary starts in ODI cricket. Taskin removed Matthew Short for a duck for the third consecutive innings, while Mustafizur struck twice in a devastating new-ball burst.

The tourists eventually recovered thanks to a 103-run seventh-wicket partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett. Initially, skipper Josh Inglis scored 34 off 38 balls to halt the slump, with Cameron Green (25) also making a vital contribution.

Labuschagne then took over, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 55 off 85 balls, hitting three boundaries, while Bartlett struck four boundaries and two sixes in his 48-ball 52, his maiden ODI half-century, to help the Aussies recover to post a modest total.

Mustafizur finished with 3-33, while Taskin ended with 3-27, his late breakthroughs effectively tilting the DLS equation in Bangladesh’s favour after a long rain interruption.

Bangladesh's chase started on a poor note as Bartlett made an immediate impact with the ball, beating the bat and briefly lifting Australia’s hopes.

Bangladesh lost early wickets as Tanzid Hasan fell cheaply and Najmul Hossain Shanto survived a close lbw review. Soumya Sarkar (42) had earlier provided momentum with crisp strokeplay, striking boundaries square of the wicket and clearing the ropes over long-on.

Shanto (42) matched him briefly before Bangladesh’s innings wobbled through a cluster of dismissals, including Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain, both falling after promising starts.

Though at 44 for 5, the chase still required composure, Towhid Hridoy (40 not out) along with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 not out) steadied the innings despite suffering a blow to the head, steadied the innings.

Hridoy accelerated the scoring rate decisively, finishing the contest with a hook for six followed by a pulled boundary, before Miraz sealed victory with another aggressive hook.

The win gave Bangladesh an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Brief scores:

Australia 187/8 in 42 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 55 not out, Xavier Bartlett 52, Josh Inglis 34; Taskin Ahmed 3-33, Mustafizur Rahman 3-27, Tanvir Islam 2-45) lost to Bangladesh 195/5 in 35 overs (Soumya Sarkar 42, Towhid Hridoy 40 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 41; Xavier Bartlett 1-23, Matt Renshaw 1-29) by five wickets via DLS method

--IANS

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