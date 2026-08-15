‘Bond, trust and understanding have been very strong,’ says Harmanpreet Singh on Manpreet’s influence

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has credited the enduring bond with senior midfielder Manpreet Singh and the presence of experienced players across the squad as key factors in giving the team stability ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Harmanpreet and Manpreet have shared a long journey together, dating back to their junior days, and the India captain believes that years of playing alongside each other have built an understanding that becomes particularly valuable during high-pressure moments.

“Manpreet paaji has been our senior. We’ve been together since the juniors. From then until now, that bond, trust and understanding have been very strong. We’ve been playing together for so many years, and I just want to say thanks to him for showing the trust and faith in me,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.

That familiarity extends beyond match situations, with Harmanpreet revealing that the group of experienced players often spends time together away from the pitch as well. The India captain said those close relationships have naturally strengthened their communication and understanding during matches.

“Even when we go home, during training sessions, we are mostly together, me, Manpreet, Mandeep, Dilpreet. When in camp, we naturally stay together,” he added.

For a team preparing to compete at the highest level, Harmanpreet believes such familiarity can make a significant difference when matches become intense. The understanding between the midfield and defence, he said, has developed through years of playing together and allows players to anticipate situations without relying solely on verbal communication.

“On the field, the understanding between defenders and midfielders is excellent. We know how to pass in certain situations, how that eye contact works. We stay close in defence too, so there is no communication gap,” he stated.

The experience within the squad is particularly notable at a World Cup, where the pressure of knockout-stage hockey can test even the most accomplished teams.

Harmanpreet pointed out that several senior members of the current Indian side have already experienced the demands of the tournament on multiple occasions and believes that experience can prove invaluable when the team finds itself in difficult situations. Having senior players willing to take responsibility during crucial moments can help settle the rest of the group and maintain composure.

“For Manpreet and Mandeep, this is their fourth World Cup; for me, it’s the third. When a senior player puts their hand up in a crunch situation, it instils confidence in the team,” the India captain said.

Harmanpreet also underlined the importance of having experienced campaigners spread across different departments rather than relying on leadership from a single part of the team. He feels that balance gives India multiple players capable of taking charge when required.

“I’m glad that in every position we have senior players who can balance the team, Mandeep in the forward line, Manpreet in midfield, and us in defence.”

--IANS

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