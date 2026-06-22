Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother injured in attack in Bihar's Gopalganj; probe on

Patna, June 22 (IANS) An incident involving an alleged attack on the brother of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has come to light in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

Vijendra Nath Tiwari, the actor’s brother, sustained serious injuries in the attack on Sunday night and is currently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna.

According to an official, the incident took place on Sunday night in Belsand village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Barauli police station area in Gopalganj district.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack stemmed from a long-standing land dispute and old enmity between the parties involved.

Vijendra Nath Tiwari was outside his house when he was allegedly attacked by assailants.

The attackers struck him with sharp-edged weapons, causing serious injuries.

Hearing the commotion, family members and villagers rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee.

Following the incident, the injured man was first taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital for specialised treatment.

He is presently undergoing medical treatment in Patna.

Upon receiving information about the attack, police teams reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered based on the statements of the victim and eyewitnesses.

According to police officials, the accused have been identified, but they have absconded after the incident. Raids are being conducted to arrest those involved.

Sadar SDPO-2 Rajesh Kumar stated that the attack appears to be connected to an earlier land dispute.

“The prior dispute was regarding land. Vijendra Nath Tiwari was getting soil filled near his house when the accused attacked him from behind using an axe and a sharp-edged weapon. The victim is undergoing treatment in Patna. The matter is being investigated, and all those involved in the attack, including the main accused, will soon be put behind bars,” he said.

Police have assured that an impartial investigation is being conducted and that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Authorities are continuing raids to apprehend the accused and determine the exact circumstances that led to the attack.

--IANS

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