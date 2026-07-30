Body of elderly couple recovered from house in Kolkata's Salt Lake; suicide suspected

Kolkata, July 30 (IANS) Two bodies were recovered from a house in Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Thursday morning, creating a sensation among the residents.

The bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from inside the house in AE block in Salt Lake. The police said the deceased have been identified as Sajal Kumar Kundu and his wife Ranjana Kundu.

According to the police, the couple has a son who was away from home at the time of the incident.

The young man called home in the morning to check on his elderly parents. However, neither of them took the call despite repeated attempts by their son. Unable to get through to his parents the worried man called a neighbour and asked him to check on the couple.

The neighbour went to the couple's house and knocked. However, no one responded or opened the gate. After getting suspicious, the neighbour informed the locals and also the couple's son. Soon, the police were also called by the worried neighbours.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and found the door locked from inside. The couple's son also arrived in the meantime. He had a separate key and when the door of the house was opened, the bodies of the two were seen on the bed. Locals claimed that the woman was suffering from cancer.

Initially, the police learned that the couple's son had gone to his in-laws' house in Ultadanga in north Kolkata with his wife on Wednesday. He last spoke to his parents on the phone around 10 p.m. that day. He called again on Thursday morning. Since both phones were switched off, he called a neighbour to check on them.

Meanwhile, a bottle of poison was recovered from the house. Based on that, the initial suspicion of the police is that the couple may have committed suicide by consuming poison.

However, the investigators are reluctant to say anything for sure about the exact cause of death until they receive the autopsy report. No suicide note was found from the house. The police are investigating every aspect of the matter.

--IANS

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