Bobby Deol on late father Dharmendra: Even his anger felt like love

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol turned teary-eyed as he spoke about his late father, Dharmendra. He stated that every little thing about him was “lovable” and added that even the star’s anger felt like love.

Bobby was a guest on Shekhar Suman’s chat show “Shekhar Tonite.” The episode revealed a vulnerable side of the actor as he spoke about his father.

Remembering his father, Bobby said: “...mere liye mere papa ek aise insaan the jinhe puri duniya itna pyaar karti thi. Uska ehsaas rehta tha lekin jab woh chale gaye, itna dukh, itna pain jo humein hi nahi, meri family ko hi nahi, balki puri duniya ko hua. Jahan main jata hu, sab ko itna hua… that’s what papa was. Papa was special. Unke jaisa koi ban bhi nahi sakta, koi aa bhi nahi sakta.”

“(For me, my father was someone who was loved so deeply by the entire world. I always knew that, but when he passed away, the amount of grief and pain that people felt, not just me or my family, but the whole world, was overwhelming. Wherever I go, I see how much everyone was affected… that’s who papa was. Papa was special. No one can ever become like him, and no one can ever replace him.)”

When asked Bobby about that one thing he will always remember about the late legendary star, pat came the reply: “Aisi ek cheez toh ho hi nahi sakti na ki insaan me ho. Unki har ek cheez itni pyaari thi. Unka gussa bhi pyaar tha.”

“(There can never be another person like him. Every little thing about him was so lovable. Even his anger felt like love.)”

Amidst the conversation, Shekhar asked whether he has come to the show as Vijay Singh Deol, Bobby Deol, Baba Deol, or “Lord Bobby”?

The actor replied with a line that captures his identity beyond stardom: “Main Dharmendra ka beta hoon.”

Created by Adhyayan Suman and produced by Dharmesh Sangani, “Shekhar Tonite” airs on Friday on YouTube.

On the acting front, Bobby is geared up for the release of his film “Bandar”, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.

The film revolves around an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend.

--IANS

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