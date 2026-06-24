BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals why she turned to acting

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Lisa of the South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK, has shared that she turned to acting while on her pursuit for fresh "inspiration".

The 29-year-old star rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean K-pop group BLACKPINK, which became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, but Lisa eventually turned her focus towards acting because she felt she'd stagnated, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Lisa, who made her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus, told Vanity Fair magazine, "Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration”.

She was never keen on acting during her younger years, but her mother always encouraged her to pursue it.

She shared, "I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never (wanted to) try. When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lisa also feels she's remained authentic to herself, regardless of her fame and success.

Asked to compare her on-stage persona to her real-life self, the singer-turned-actress said, "I’m not trying to pretend that I’m someone else. It’s just me, plus a little more confidence”.

In 2025, Lisa admitted she feels proud of what she's managed to achieve with BLACKPINK. She told Elle, "When I’m onstage (with BLACKPINK), I share my energy with my members. If she gives 100, I’ll give 120. We can feel each other. And I love that energy”.

Lisa has focused on her solo material in recent times, but she also remains committed to the girl group.

--IANS

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