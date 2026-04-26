BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Trinamool over 'institutional corruption, appeasement politics' in Bengal

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Launching a sharp political attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of fostering "institutional corruption, criminality and appeasement politics", claiming these factors have hindered West Bengal's development and created an atmosphere of fear.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Trivedi alleged that West Bengal has suffered due to governance failures under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asserted that people are now moving away from "fear and insecurity" and placing their trust in the BJP.

He said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to restore development and economic growth in the state.

"There was a time when Kolkata was considered a hub of industry, employment and economic opportunity. People across the country looked towards the city for progress," Trivedi said, adding that the BJP intends to revive that legacy.

Highlighting welfare initiatives of the Centre, the BJP leader pointed to schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, claiming they have significantly contributed to women's empowerment.

In contrast, he alleged that the situation in West Bengal has raised concerns about women's safety, referring to statements attributed to the Trinamool Congress government advising women against stepping out at night.

The BJP leader also questioned the naming of the TMC's election manifesto as "Ishtehar", saying that the term is not rooted in Bengali language and reflects a "particular mindset".

He criticised the Trinamool Congress over issues of identity and representation taking a swipe at former cricketer-turned politician Yusuf Pathan, saying: "Those who talk about Bengali identity, first I want to ask a question: they did not even name their manifesto in the Bengali language. Yusuf Pathan comes from outside, wins elections, and leaves, and cannot speak a single word of Bengali. This is something to think about."

Outlining BJP’s promises, Trivedi said that if voted to power, the party would create one crore employment opportunities over five years, boost industrialisation, and provide financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women.

He also announced plans to establish a dedicated women's police battalion to enhance security.

Drawing a symbolic comparison, Trivedi referred to the flow of the Ganga River, saying that the "current of nationalism and development" has already passed through states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and would inevitably reach West Bengal.

The BJP leader also alleged that opposition parties share a "common agenda" of opposing Sanatan Dharma and supporting illegal infiltration, citing examples from other states.

However, Trivedi expressed confidence in the Election Commission of India, saying that with the Model Code of Conduct in place, security forces remain under its supervision, and it will ensure free and fair elections.

Referring to economic allocations, the BJP leader criticised the West Bengal government's budget priorities, claiming that relatively lower funds were earmarked for industrial development and science compared to allocations for religious institutions.

Reiterating BJP's focus on women's empowerment, Trivedi cited the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative announced by the Prime Minister in 2014, claiming it has led to measurable improvements in gender indicators across the country.

The remarks come amid intensifying political campaigning in West Bengal, with both the BJP and Trinamool Congress stepping up attacks and counter-attacks as they seek to consolidate voter support.

--IANS

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