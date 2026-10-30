October 31, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

Nitin Nabin hosts Diwali Milan for diplomatic community in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the Diwali Milan Samaroh organised for the diplomatic community at BJP headquarters, Vistaar, in New Delhi on Friday, October 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Friday interacted with heads of mission from 50 countries and more than 90 diplomatic representatives at a “Diwali Milan Samaroh” organised for the diplomatic community at the party headquarters ‘Vistaar’ in New Delhi.

The event was held to mark the festival of Diwali and to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties between India and the international community.

Diplomats from various countries participated in the celebrations and exchanged greetings with the BJP leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin extended warm Diwali wishes to the diplomats and their families.

He highlighted the significance of Diwali as a festival of lights that symbolises the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

He said such interactions help in fostering mutual understanding and goodwill between India and other nations. The BJP National President underlined India’s growing global stature and its commitment to sharing its cultural heritage with the world.

He noted that festivals like Diwali provide an opportunity to showcase India’s rich traditions while building bridges of friendship with the international community.

In a post on his X handle, he said, “Delighted to host Head of Missions and senior diplomats from various countries for Diwali celebrations at BJP headquarters today, joined by Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders. A wonderful evening celebrating India’s rich cultural traditions and the spirit of friendship and togetherness. Reflecting PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the gathering reinforced the bonds of goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation between India and nations across the world.”

Senior party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The diplomats were welcomed with traditional Indian hospitality, and cultural elements associated with Diwali were showcased during the programme.

The atmosphere remained festive as representatives from different countries joined in the celebrations.

The “Diwali Milan Samaroh” reflects the BJP’s outreach to the global diplomatic community and its emphasis on cultural diplomacy.

Such events are aimed at deepening bilateral relations and projecting India’s soft power on the world stage.

The programme concluded with the exchange of Diwali greetings and a vote of thanks.

The event once again highlighted the importance of cultural engagement in strengthening India’s ties with the international community.

--IANS

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