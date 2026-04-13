BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over women's reservation remarks, accuses Cong of 'opportunistic politics'

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her recent article on the Women's Reservation Bill, questioning why she would want the legislation to be delayed and accusing the Congress of indulging in "opportunistic politics".

Sonia Gandhi, in an opinion article published in The Hindu said on Monday that the central concern surrounding the Centre's decision to introduce Bills during a special session of Parliament on April 16 is delimitation, not women's reservation, describing the process as "extremely dangerous" and terming it an "assault on the Constitution".

She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to "delay and derail" the caste census, suggesting that the timing and manner of the proposed legislative exercise point to deeper political motives.

Sonia Gandhi also criticised the Union government for "declining repeated requests" from opposition parties to convene an all-party meeting after the conclusion of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on April 29.

Responding to her remarks, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh told IANS, "The Congress party of the Gandhi–Nehru family did not provide protection or empowerment to women for 70 years. They held back 50 per cent of the population from progressing. When Congress was in power, there was silence, speculation, and deliberate attempts to create obstacles, delaying, and keeping matters pending. They are doing it again. This is their hypocrisy. Why did they do this? The women of this nation are demanding answers from Congress today."

He also said that the people are thanking the Prime Minister for pushing this Bill forward.

"Now, the Prime Minister has taken the Bill out of cold storage and is granting 33 per cent reservation to women through the Nari Shakti Vandan. Congress, on the other hand, only focuses on opportunistic politics," Chugh added.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also criticised Sonia Gandhi's comments, saying, "It has taken almost 80 years for women to get reservation. What is Sonia Gandhi even talking about? Does she want the Bill to get more delays? What hurry is she talking about? When the Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in the Parliament during your government's tenure, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders tore the pages of the Bill in front of your face."

"It was only because of the Prime Minister (Modi) that this is being made possible now. But even now, Congress has a problem with it. Why does Sonia Gandhi, being a woman herself, want to delay this Bill? We want women to get their rights, and we will definitely give it to them," he added.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also weighed in, saying, "The BJP and NDA have always focused on how to ensure proper representation of women in politics. The way Congress is determined to oppose this Women's Reservation Bill, people will reject them in the same way."

The Shiv Sena, BJP's ally, also backed the Bill and criticised the Congress for opposing it.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "This Bill is the need of the hour. The people of this country, and especially the women, have waited 27 long years. If we are able to fight 181 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha, it's a great tribute, because with opportunity comes the opportunity to showcase one's talent."

She also noted, "It is absolutely shocking that Sonia Gandhi, herself a woman, has done nothing for 33 per cent reservation and only made excuses in these 27 years. On the other hand, you have PM Modi, a man who is supporting it and reaching out to all stakeholders, urging them to support this Bill. Should she come forward to support this, too? Only Congress can answer why they are opposing this Bill," she added.

--IANS

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