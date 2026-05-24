BJP defends Kolkata bulldozer action, slams Trinamool over illegal constructions

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Sunday backed the ongoing demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in Kolkata, saying the action was inevitable and reflected the party's commitment to ending unlawful activities in West Bengal.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said the demolition of unauthorised structures in Tiljala had become necessary and would serve as a strong message across the state.

"This was bound to happen. Before our (BJP) government came into power, it was decided that all illegal activities and corruption in West Bengal would be eradicated. As you can see, the new government was formed just 15 days ago and many illegal constructions in Tiljala have been removed through bulldozer action. This will send a message to the people of the state that no illegal activity will be allowed in West Bengal," she added.

Targeting Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Chatterjee alleged that if any irregularities were found, legal action would apply equally to all.

"Abhishek Banerjee has also done illegal work. He will definitely be served notice, and Sona Pappu, Raju Naskar, the people who have done illegal building construction, these people will also have to suffer. Every citizen in West Bengal should have equal rights under the Constitution and law. He (Abhishek Banerjee) may be a representative, but if there is any illegal work, he will also be given notice. The same law will apply to everyone," she said.

On the issue of illegal immigration and reports related to shelter home directives, Chatterjee added that the Centre had repeatedly conveyed that foreign nationals without valid documents would not be permitted to remain in the country.

"For many years, messages have been coming from the Union Home Ministry and other places that migrants who have come from abroad are not allowed to stay here. Many have left, but some still feel this is the era of Trinamool Congress and they can continue to stay without proper authentic documents. That will not happen under the BJP," she said.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his remarks against the Narendra Modi government, Chatterjee dismissed the Congress' relevance.

"Many people will say many things, but Congress has no real presence here (West Bengal). You can see how many votes Congress got in recent West Bengal Assembly polls. Today in Falta, Congress is in third position. One after another, people across India are blessing the BJP in every state," she said.

Further attacking the Congress, Chatterjee added that the party has ruined the country over past regimes.

"There is no vision in Congress. Congress has ruined the country for over 70 years. The BJP government is trying to align and strengthen the whole country and that is happening gradually. West Bengal, which borders three countries, is strategically important and securing it has been a long-standing priority," she said.

--IANS

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