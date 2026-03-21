BJP announces first list of candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections 2026

Puducherry, March 21 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, signalling the party’s early push to consolidate its position in the Union Territory ahead of the polls.

According to an official press release issued by the party’s central office, the decision was finalised at a meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee held on March 18 under the presidency of party leader Nitin Nabin.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other senior members of the committee.

The BJP has announced candidates for nine constituencies in its initial list.

Prominent among them is senior leader A. Namassivayam, who has been fielded from Mannadipet.

E. Theeppaianthan will contest from the reserved Oussudu (SC) constituency, while P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram has been nominated from Kalapet.

Other candidates include V.P. Ramalingame (Raj Bhavan), A. Johnkumar (Mudaliarpet), and Embalam R. Selvam (Manavely).

The party has also fielded G.N.S. Rajasekaran from Thirunallar and TKSM Meenatchisundaram from Neravy–T.R. Pattinam.

In the Mahe constituency, A. Dineshan has been named as the BJP candidate. The announcement marks the beginning of the BJP’s structured campaign in Puducherry, where it is expected to contest in alliance with regional partners.

Party sources indicated that additional lists covering the remaining constituencies will be released in the coming days as negotiations progress.

With key leaders involved in candidate selection, the BJP appears to be focussing on a mix of experienced faces and regional representation to strengthen its electoral prospects.

The early release of candidates is also aimed at giving nominees adequate time to mobilise support and build grassroots campaigns ahead of polling.

The Puducherry elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with national and regional parties intensifying preparations in the coming weeks.

—-IANS

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