Biometric authentication-based UPI transactions cross 600 million in June with Rs 25,416 crore value

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Wednesday that UPI on-device biometric authentication-based payments accounted for over 611 million transactions in June, with a total transaction value of Rs 25,416 crore, reflecting strong adoption across everyday payment use cases.

The feature enables users to authorise UPI payments using smartphone’s fingerprint or facial recognition.

The growing adoption of biometric authentication reflects the increasing preference among UPI users for payment experiences that are simple and efficient, said Sohini Rajola, Executive Director-Growth, NPCI.

With over 600 million transactions in June, the solution is seeing strong acceptance across use cases, including RuPay Credit Card on UPI.

“Several banks and UPI apps already offer biometric authentication to their customers, and we expect adoption to grow further as more users choose this secure and convenient way to make payments,” Rajola informed.

According to NPCI, UPI users are increasingly adopting biometric-based authentication for everyday payments, marking a significant shift towards faster, simpler, and more intuitive digital payment experiences.

The feature supports both Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments, making routine payments quicker and more seamless for users.

Biometric authentication is also available for RuPay Credit Card on UPI transactions, enabling PIN-free credit payments through UPI, extending the same speed and convenience to credit transactions as it does for savings account payments.

By using on-device fingerprint or facial recognition, biometric authentication reduces dependence on UPI PINs, enables faster transaction completion and improves success rates. NPCI expects the feature to see continued adoption in the months ahead, further strengthening UPI's position at the forefront of secure, frictionless digital payments.

The NPCI said it has made a profound impact on India's retail payment landscape, focusing on creating robust, efficient, and inclusive payment and settlement solutions.

--IANS

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