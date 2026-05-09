Billy Ray Cyrus to daughter Miley Cyrus for getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star: You did it girl

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Grammy winner Miley Cyrus received a heartfelt congratulatory message from her father Billy Ray Cyrus, after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He wrote a note fondly recalling their late-night strolls on Hollywood’s “dirty sidewalks” and his daughter pointing out chewing gum spots that made them sick.

He shared a throwback image from Miley’s childhood days. In the black and white picture, a little “Flowers” hitmaker is seen sitting on her dad’s bike.

For the caption, Billy wrote: “It’s a long way from Tenneseee to Hollywood @mileycyrus! And you did it girl! Congratulations on your well deserved Star on the @hwdwalkoffame!”

“Remember those nights you spoke about when I'd sneak ya out of our hotel and we would go lurk on those dirty sidewalks !!!! And you would point out all the chewing gum because you knew it made me sick!!!! So proud of you. Love ya.”

The 33-year-old singer was first an established child actress. She emerged as a teen idol with her portrayal of Miley Stewart in the show Hannah Montana.

Her solo career began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout.

The single "Party in the U.S.A." from her EP The Time of Our Lives. She sought a mature image with her dance-pop album Can't Be Tamed and later transitioned to trap-pop and R&B with Bangerz, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

She has been feted with several honours, including three Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, five Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records.

Her most recent album is Something Beautiful, which was released in 2025. She collaborated with various musicians, including Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley of Alvvays, Cole Haden of Model/Actriz, Danielle Haim, Flea, Pino Palladino, and Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs. Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard appear as guest artists.

--IANS

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