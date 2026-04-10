April 10, 2026 11:28 PM हिंदी

Billie Jean King Cup: India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two

India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two

New Delhi, April 10, 2026: Team India dropped only one game collectively as they returned to winning ways resoundingly with a 3-0 win against Mongolia in the Billie Jean King Cup at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Authority Complex on Friday. Hosting the Group I - Asia/Oceania fixtures, India have lost two and won two of their matches so far and will conclude their campaign against the Korea Republic on Saturday.

With Zeel Desai replacing Vaishnavi Adkar for the first singles rubber, Team India served bagels all around on matchday 4, Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli both winning by identical 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Adkar instead partnered Rutuja Bhosale in the doubles, which the pair won 6-1, 6-0 to complete the rout.

In the first-ever meeting between the two nations, Desai set the tone with a clinical performance, dismantling Anu-Vjin Gantor 6-0, 6-0 in just 37 minutes, barely giving her opponent a look in as she dominated from the baseline and controlled proceedings throughout. Yamalapalli followed with an equally commanding display, overwhelming Jargal Altansarnai 6-0, 6-0.

India’s dominance extended into the doubles, where Adkar and Bhosale completed the rout with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Khongorzul Aldarkhishig and Jargal Altansarnai. The Indian pair combined seamlessly, asserting control early and never allowing their opponents to settle, capping off a near-flawless outing for the hosts.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Korea faced Indonesia in a clash between the top two sides, with the head-to-head evenly poised at 5-5. Korea took the early lead as Dayeon Back continued her unbeaten run in the competition, edging Priska Madelyn Nugroho 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, with the remaining matches yet to be played.

Thailand, meanwhile, were on course for victory against New Zealand, leading 1-0 at the time of writing despite trailing 3-5 in their head-to-head. Anchisa Chanta put them ahead with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aishi Das. In the second singles, Patcharin Cheapchandej and Valentina Ivanov were locked in a decider, with the Thai player leading 6-2, 3-6, 4-0 after securing two breaks of serve.

All six teams continue to compete in a round-robin format through Saturday, with the top two nations advancing to the next stage.

Results:

India def. Mongolia 3-0

Zeel Desai (IND) def. Anu-Vjin Gantor (MGL) 6-0, 6-0; Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) def. Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-0, 6-0; Vaishnavi Adkar/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) def. Khongorzul Aldarkhishig/Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-1, 6-0

Korea Republic vs. Indonesia

Dayeon Back (KOR) def. Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Other matches ongoing at the time of writing

Thailand vs. New Zealand

Anchisa Chanta (THA) def. Aishi Das (NZL) 6-2, 6-3; Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA) vs. Valentina Ivanov (NZL) 6-2, 3-6, 4-0 (in progress), Doubles ongoing at the time of writing

--IANS

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India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two

Billie Jean King Cup: India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two