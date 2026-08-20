Bihar: Sheikhpura vendor turns employer, credits his success to PMFME scheme

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) Sanjit Kumar, a resident of Sheikhpura district in Bihar has become a shining example of self-reliance.

Earlier, his day would begin with struggles to support his family and end with worries about the money earned, by selling clothes at the crossroads in Bhadauli village but today, he is an empowered and self-sufficient man.

His life underwent dramatic transformation after he took loan from the government and founded his own enterprise.

He used the monetary assistance under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME scheme) to launch a bakery business.

Today, he produces bakery items on a wide scale and provides employment to at least 10 people.

Sharing his journey with IANS, Kumar said that earlier he used to run a clothing vend at the village square.

The income from it was insufficient to cover his family's expenses, he faced significant difficulties in meeting the costs of his children's education, daily sustenance, and other needs.

One day, a customer visited his shop and informed him about the PM-FME scheme, explaining how by availing its benefits, he could start his own business and earn a handsome income.

Inspired by the customer's suggestion, Sanjit Kumar visited the Industries Department office at Sheikhpura headquarters.

His application was approved and he got the required assistance. He commenced bakery operations and through hard work and dedication, expanded his business.

Today, Sanjit employs a total of 10 people -- six are skilled artisans from Jharkhand, while four are local labourers.

A variety of food products—including burgers, biscuits, toast, and bread—are produced at their bakery. These products are supplied not only within the Sheikhpura district but also to the Nawada and Lakhisarai districts.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformation and said that such schemes launched by the Union government are proving to be immensely helpful for unemployed youths like him.

He also appealed to the youth, urging those currently struggling to find employment not to lose hope.

He advised them to visit the Industries Department office to gather information about government schemes and start their own businesses by availing the benefits of these programmes.

Notably, the PM-FME Scheme, launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2020, seeks to address the challenges faced by India's unorganised micro food processing sector, which constitute a significant share of the country's food processing industry but has historically faced constraints related to access to credit, modern technology, branding, packaging, quality standards and organised market linkages.

--IANS

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