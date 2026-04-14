April 14, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

Bihar has potential to perform on big stages: BCA chief Harsh Vardhan lauds Sakib's four-fer on IPL debut

Bihar has potential to perform on big stages: BCA chief Harsh Vardhan lauds Sakib's four-fer on IPL debut

Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association President (BCA) Harsh Vardhan has lauded the stellar debut of young fast bowler Sakib Hussain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, calling it a proud moment for state cricket.

Harsh Vardhan highlighted that Sakib’s performance reflects the growing strength and potential of players emerging from the state and marks a positive step forward for Bihar’s cricketing ecosystem.

Saqib Hussain, hailing from Gopalganj district and representing the Bihar Cricket Association, delivered an impressive performance on his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026. In his very first match against the Rajasthan Royals, he picked up 4 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs, playing a crucial role in his team’s victory.

"Many congratulations to Sakib Hussain on this achievement. The way he bowled in his very first IPL match is a positive sign for Bihar cricket. His performance shows that players from Bihar have the potential to perform on big stages. We hope he continues this consistency in the future,” said Harsh Vardhan.

Meanwhile, Bihar Cricket Association secretary Ziaul Arfeen also praised Sakib’s performance, calling it a matter of pride for the entire Bihar cricket fraternity. He emphasised that Sakib’s journey is a testament to hard work and dedication and will inspire many young cricketers from the state to pursue their dreams.

In the match, Sakib Hussain showcased his bowling prowess by dismissing key players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, and Ravi Bishnoi, underlining his ability to perform against top-level competition on a big stage. Saqib Hussain’s journey, from a middle-class family to making a mark in the IPL, is truly inspirational.

His rise through discipline and consistent effort reflects not only his personal determination but also the steady progress of cricketing infrastructure and opportunities in Bihar.

--IANS

hs/bc

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