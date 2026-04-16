April 16, 2026 11:27 AM हिंदी

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who featured in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has opened up on fitting in with co-stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda was not difficult for him despite being an outsider.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor said that he approached the project with a “clean slate”.

Talking to IANS, Mihir shared that he entered the film without any preconceived notions and rather focused on learning from his co-actors.

“It wasn’t difficult at all. Whenever I do any project, I come in with an empty slate, a clean slate. I learnt a lot from all of them, Suhana, Agastya, Khushi,” he said.

He added that his co-stars, who hail from film families, brought with them a certain exposure to cinema.

“They have grown up around films, so they had a certain learning which I got to learn from as well. We really had a blast shooting for the film,” he added.

Talking about The Archies, the movie directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar,released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

The Hindi-language teen musical was based on the iconic Archie Comics and is set in the fictional town of Riverdale in 1960s India.

The movie featured an ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The Archies also marked the acting debuts of Bollywood starkids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Talking about Mihir, the actor received good response for his character portrayal in the movie.

On the work front, Mihir was last seen in the recently released show Maa Ka Sum that also starred Mona Singh and Ranveer Brar.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Wahlberg: Tried to be an example to my kids and not force my faith on them

Mark Wahlberg: Tried to be an example to my kids and not force my faith on them

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at Hyderabad House

Sonal Chauhan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends sacred Bhasma Aarti

Sonal Chauhan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends sacred Bhasma Aarti

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday

Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday

Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna shine in TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2026'

Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna shine in TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2026'

Anupam Kher ‘deeply moved’ as Ishan Kishan names actor for strength during tough times

Anupam Kher ‘deeply moved’ as Ishan Kishan names actor for strength during tough times

Whenever you see Patidar walk in, he comes with a lot of intent: Rayudu

Whenever you see Patidar walk in, he comes with a lot of intent: Rayudu

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed! (Photo Credit: Nikstudio/Instagram)

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed!

Michael Sheen, David Tennant face most epic adventure in ‘Good Omens 3’ trailer

Michael Sheen, David Tennant face most epic adventure in ‘Good Omens 3’ trailer