Sonal Chauhan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends sacred Bhasma Aarti

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Sonal Chauhan sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and even attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The actress said that she feels very peaceful whenever she comes here.

Sharing her heartfelt experience, the 38-year-old actress shared that her visit always fills her with peace and divine energy.

“The experience I get here is better than the one I get every time I come here. I feel very peaceful whenever I come here. May Baba Mahakaal keep calling me again and again and I will come,” Sonal said.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. Madhya Pradesh has two Jyotirlingas, the second one, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

The actress also spoke about her upcoming projects, which includes the film adaptation of “Mirzapur” starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Triptathi in key roles.

“My film called Mirzapur is about to release. I am also shooting a Netflix series in Bhopal. So, next year, with the blessings of Baba Mahakaal, it will be great,” she said.

Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It also stars Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee,Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha,Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, Anangsha Biswas.

Talking about the actress, she was crowned Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri, Sarawak state of Malaysia. She first appeared on screen in Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. The actress appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat.

She acted in a Telugu film Legend costarring Nandamuri Balakrishna and marking her comeback to Tollywood. Her next project was Pandaga Chesko. In early 2015, she signed two Telugu films: Size Zero opposite Arya and Sher.

--IANS

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