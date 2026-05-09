Big B shares Steve Jobs’ inspired mantra on focus: Do it now

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has shared a Steve Jobs inspired mantra about focus, work ethic, and life. The megastar went on to describe it as the “most amazing education.”

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: Read some most inspiring words on life and work ethics .. two words ... Signal and Noise… (sic).”

The cine icon went on to explain that “signal” stands for focus, where the only thing that matters is what needs to be done immediately.

“Signal as in focus when you focus the only matter that gets you going is what needs to be done… not in a few days , not tomorrow, not any specific time... ITS DO IT NOW!!! (sic).” he further added.

The thespian described “noise” as distractions that pull people away from their goals and priorities.

“Noise is all other attractions for social relevance, spending time scrolling media , spending more time with friends or even family... these are distraction on the FOCUS .. and are referred to as NOISE .. so either you decide to go with Focus or Signal or Noise… (sic).”

Calling it a remarkable learning from Steve Jobs, the octogenarian tagged the philosophy as “a most amazing education.”

“The fruits come from Focus .. a most amazing education from Steve Jobs (sic).,” he concluded the post.

On the work front, Big B is currently with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh was last seen on the small screen in the recently concluded edition of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”,a television game show. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

--IANS

dc/