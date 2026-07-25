Bhumi Pednekkar urges people to come together for flood-hit Assam

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar has urged people across the country to come forward and support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

Assam remained critical on July 24, with over 7.21 lakhs people affected across 11 districts. Five major rivers are flowing above the danger level, as per reports.

Highlighting the scale of the disaster, Bhumi said in a video on Instagram that over lakhs of people have been displaced, several lives have been lost, and entire villages have been washed away.

She said in a video: “Namaste, whatever is happening in the country, we all know about it. And I salute that enthusiasm. But there is a part of the country that we need a lot, that is Assam. There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died and the death toll is increasing.”

“Entire villages have been washed away, animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished. Not many people are talking about it, but I have complete faith. Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. And we showed a sense of community service. You sent so many supplies, donated, that time has come again.

And this time Assam needs us.”

Bhumi urged everyone to help with donations for supplies such as “food, mattress, sanitation, evacuation.”

“If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very very heartbreaking and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little. So that our help reaches the people of Assam. Jai Hind,” she concluded.

The actress captioned the video: “Assam’s drowning, you’ve shown up every time, show up for them now #assam #floods.”

--IANS

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