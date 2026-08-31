Bhumi Pednekkar offers prayers at the Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar offered prayers at the Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior.

On Monday, Bhumi uploaded a few snippets from her religious visit on her official Instagram handle. Posing in white printed ethnicwear, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress was seen participating in the aarti of Lord Shiva. She was also seen chanting mantras with a japa mala in the temple premises.

Shedding light on the significance of the Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir, Bhumi wrote on her official account, "Har Har Mahadev...Praying of peace everywhere...Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior is believed to be around 750 years old, this ancient Shiv Mandir is home to a swayambhu Shivling. (sic)."

Sharing the story behind the name of the temple, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' actress continued, "The lingam appeared near a banyam tree and the kings of that time tried to move it. They dug around it, only to find endless water but not the end of the shivling, tried every possible way, and even brought elephants to pull it out. But the Shivling simply would not move. The chains broke, the attempts failed, and it remained exactly where it was. And that is how it came to be known as Achaleshwar, the Lord who cannot be moved."

Bhumi concluded the post by expressing what it was like being in the presence of such stillness and strength.

"Standing there, you can’t really explain what you feel. There is a stillness, a strength, an energy that feels almost beyond words."

Professionally, Bhumi received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Prime Video series 'Daldal', which is a cinematic adaptation of Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The drama reached the OTT platform on 30 January this year.

Up next, she will be seen sharing the screen with Imran Khan in the forthcoming romantic comedy.

--IANS

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