June 24, 2026 10:12 AM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekar turns ‘farm girlie’ for two weeks, finds joy among baby goats, homegrown food & nature

Bhumi Pednekar turns ‘farm girlie’ for two weeks, finds joy among baby goats, homegrown food & nature

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar seems to have been enjoying her recently short getaway amidst nature, baby goats and all things organic.

The actress who recently took a break from her busy schedule, was seen immersing herself in nature, and spending two weeks at a farm that she described as her "home away from home."

Bhumi shared glimpses from her countryside retreat on her social media account, and gave fans a peek into her life surrounded by nature, homegrown food and farm animals.

Sharing a video montage from her stay, Bhumi captioned the post as, "Main aur meeeiiiinnnnn

Spent two weeks being a farm girlie and it was

My home away from home, surrounded by nature and everything I love."

The carousel opens with Bhumi cuddling an adorable white baby goat at her stay. Dressed in black athleisure wear, the actress is seen smiling and posing with the baby animal.

In another clip, Bhumi is seen trekking through a verdant forest trail. She also shared moments from daily farm activities, including harvesting fresh vegetables straight from the garden. In one of the video, the actress is seen showing the actress plucking a leafy vegetable from the home garden to cook.

The actress also gave a glimpse of farm-to-table living. The pictures featured wholesome meals prepared using fresh ingredients, including colourful healthy vegetable dishes, soups, pancakes, etc.

On the work front, in theatre, Bhumi was last seen in the movie “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Kaur.

On the OTT front, she was seen in the series Daldal.

The actress’ recent posts on her social media account prove that she has been on embracing spirituality and nature.

The actress had recently opened up on her inward journey, as she met the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, 14th Dalai Lama.

A few weeks ago, the actress had taken to her social media account, and shared a series of pictures of her visit from Dharamshala where she met the spiritual leader.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply felt. I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever”.

–IANS

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