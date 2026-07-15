Bharti Singh reveals she conceived Kaju in Thailand, jokes ',that's why he 'looks like a kid from Bangkok'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Comedian Bharti Singh left everyone in splits with her quintessential humour as she jokingly revealed that her son, Yashveer, fondly known as Kaju, was conceived during a trip to Thailand.

In a fun-filled conversation posted by her on her blog on YouTube channel, Bharti said, "I conceived him in Thailand. That's why he's a little... He looks like a kid from Bangkok," leaving everyone around her laughing.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed Kaju in December last year. They already are parents to a 4 year old boy Gola aka Laksh who was born in April 2022.

A few days ago, Bharti and Haarsh celebrated their 7 month old baby Kaju’s Annaprashan ceremony which marked the occasion of his first solid meal.

In the video posted on their YouTube channel, Bharti and Haarsh were seen holding baby Kaju on their lap as guests fed him with the traditional Indian kheer (Indian dessert).

On July 3 this year, Bharti Singh kicked off her birthday celebrations with a memorable train journey to Goa along with her family and close friends.

Taking to her YouTube vlog channel, Bharti had shared a video documenting the entire journey from the railway station to boarding the train.

The vlog featured her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, their kids, Bharti's mother, her sisters, and other members of her professional team.

The video showed the group waiting for their train patiently on the railway platform, followed by settling into their train compartments before enjoying a leisurely journey together.

One of the highlights of the vlog was the family's home-cooked feast, with Bharti revealing that they had carried food from home.

Bharti had revealed that they consciously chose train over flight to make their kids experience the thrill and fun of railways.

–IANS

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