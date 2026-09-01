September 01, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree reveals she became a mother at a young age, says both her deliveries were by C-section

Bhagyashree reveals she became a mother at a young age, says both her deliveries were by C-section

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree has opened up about her journey into motherhood.

She revealed that she became a mother at a young age and that both of her deliveries were through C-section. Through her latest #TuesdayTipsWithB post, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress shared exercises aimed at strengthening the core and spoke about the importance of gradually getting back into exercise after childbirth.

Reflecting on her own experience of becoming a mother at a young age, Bhagyashree admitted that she was not aware at the time that exercise could be part of the postpartum recovery process. She also recalled being told that having a C-section would permanently change her body and lead to weight gain.

Sharing her video on Instagram, Bhagyashree wrote, “tuesdaytipswithb Not all core exercises work the same muscles. These 3 focused exercises target different areas of your abdomen for a stronger, more functional core. Even after a C-section, you can start working on rebuilding your core and getting it back into shape once you’re ready.”

In the video, she said, “When I became a mother, I was very young. At that time, I didn't even know that I should exercise after becoming a mother. Both of my deliveries were by caesarean. After becoming a caesarean, everyone said that now the body will not change. The stomach will definitely break. The weight will increase. But it's not like that. All of you like my workout Tuesday tip. So, today's Tuesday tip is especially for weight gainers.”

“Today's three exercises were to strengthen and tighten these muscles. Despite being a caesarean, you can exercise. Just ask your doctor when you can start.”

The video features Bhagyashree demonstrating three exercises aimed at strengthening and toning the core muscles.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani have two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Both have pursued careers in acting, following in their mother’s footsteps.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” for which he received a Filmfare Award, while Avantika began her acting journey with the web series “Mithya.”

--IANS

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