Bhagyashree goes ‘wild’ with husband Himalaya Dassani during their Udaipur vacation

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, who is known for her striking presence on social media, has shared glimpses of her vacation in Udaipur.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress posted pictures from her getaway with husband Himalaya Dassani. The photos offered a sneak peek into their memorable moments together. For the caption, Bhagyashree simply wrote, “Wild wild west! What a weekend... Witty's birthday celebration!.”

The first image showed the couple posing alongside their friends. In the next picture, Bhagyashree and Himalaya were seen striking a romantic pose together. The actress was seen standing against a wall with her hand placed on her husband. She also shared other memorable moments with her friends. For the outing, the ‘Raja Shivaji’ actress kept it stylish in blue jeans paired with a white top and short jacket. She completed her look with high boots and a cowboy cap.

Himalaya complimented Bhagyashree in an all-black outfit.

Last month, Bhagyashree had playfully teased her husband Dassani for not going on a date night together in a long time. She had posted a video that began with her husband explaining that bonsai plants needed plenty of sunlight, care, and love. Just then, the actress had entered the frame and reminded him that it had been ages since they had gone out for a date night. The clip later showed the couple enjoying South Indian food at a restaurant.

"Fights over date nights..... End up with day dates,” she wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya Dassani in 1989. The couple has two children — son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu made his acting debut with the 2019 film “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” while Avantika entered the entertainment industry with the web series “Mithya.”

--IANS

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