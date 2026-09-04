Adani Electricity organises safety awareness campaign in collaboration with Dahi Handi mandals

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited on Friday extended warm greetings to Mumbaikars on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi festivals.

The company conducted an electrical safety awareness campaign in its licensed area on Friday. The teams met the Dahi Handi organisers and their electrical contractors to provide information on the safe electrical practices followed in the pandals and shared the essential "Do's" and "Don'ts".

"Dahi Handi is an integral part of Mumbai's festive spirit and our aim is to ensure that everyone enjoys the festival safely and responsibly. Our teams have completed advance preparations by inspecting key locations, deploying staff, and coordinating with the organizers and administration,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

“We urge everyone to celebrate with enthusiasm, but give top priority to safety. In case of any emergency related to power supply, pandal organisers or customers can contact our 24x7 toll-free helpline 19122. Adani Electricity wishes all Mumbaikars a happy, safe and auspicious Janmashtami and Dahi Handi,” the spokesperson added.

Among the ‘Do’s’ are to keep the handi, platform and human pyramid area at a safe distance from the overhead power lines; get a metered temporary electrical connection for stage lighting, sound system and decoration; get all installation and wiring work done by a licensed electrical contractor; use ISI-Mark cables, MCB, and RCCB safety devices with appropriate capacity; ensure earthing of all metal structures, trusses, scaffoldings and poles; and keep meter boxes and distribution panels closed, secure, above ground and out of reach of people.

Among the ‘Don’ts’ are: “Do not tie the rope, banner or any structure of the handi to electric poles, stay wires or street light poles; do not place platforms, pavilions, or billboards under or near overhead power lines; do not take electricity directly from the street power lines and do not use any unauthorized connections; do not spray water on electrical points, distribution boards, poles or feeder pillars; do not use loose or tapered joints and do not overload any one point; do not obstruct access to the feeder pillar and substation; and do not climb power poles or transformer structures to watch the event.

The on-site installation, wiring and other arrangements will be the responsibility of the Organizing Board and its licensed contractor.

--IANS

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